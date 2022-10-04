Bengals News (10/4): Naming rights for indoor practice facility revealed

Joe Burrow Launches Foundation Benefitting Ohio, Louisiana

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has announced the launch of a nonprofit foundation – along with his parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow – to help meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. The Joe Burrow Foundation will provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana.

Mixon, Bengals Hope To Go On A Run

Mixon has, although he usually saves his best for the stretch. But he believes the Bengals' quiet run game is rustling in the weeds and about to bust out after just 224 docile yards in the first four games. Mixon, in his sixth season, wears the captain's "C," for a reason. It could be the scarlet letter "D," for "Diva," but the Bengals man of good vibrations keeps bouncing.

"Two wins means nothing, but it's a good start," Karras said. "Now the division is even up after a fortuitous weekend in our division. Now it's just a race. I kind of segment the season. We've got six weeks to the bye. I'd like to go on a little run."

There is a certain effect that great wide receivers have on the football field. It's comparable to elite shooters in basketball. Elite shooters are actively sought after—not only because they can hit 3-pointers, but because of the reaction of the defense. While it’s not discussed as often, this is similar to the impact of elite wide receivers in the NFL. They are also able to create openings for their teammates by shifting the defense.

Bengals open as underdogs vs. Ravens on SNF

Those Ravens started the season against the entire AFC East and went 2-2, most recently coughing up a big lead and losing to the Bills. But they’ll be at home for this one and Lamar Jackson has been playing at an MVP level, throwing 11 scores and four picks with two more scores on the ground.

Bengals reveal naming rights partnership for indoor practice facility

That’s the case with the team’s new indoor practice facility. This week, the team announced a naming-rights partnership with Integrity Express Logistics (IEL), officially naming the building the IEL Indoor Facility.

Bengals vs Ravens Prediction and Odds for Week 5

The Cincinnati Bengals have clawed their way back to 2-2 after an 0-2 start while the Baltimore Ravens, their Week 5 opponent, are also sitting at 2-2. The AFC North lead is a three-way tie between these two squads and the Browns while the Steelers are in the cellar with a 1-3 record.

Cincinnati Bengals and Integrity Express Logistics Announce Naming Rights Partnership For Indoor Practice Facility

"This partnership with the Bengals is coming at an important time in our company's history," said Jay Kelly, IEL's Chief Legal Officer. "IEL is proud to partner with one of Cincinnati's iconic brands that has extraordinary national reach. The IEL Indoor Facility will increase brand awareness; promote IEL's customer focused logistics solutions to a larger audience; and allow IEL to continue to be a transportation service provider of choice throughout the United States."

Veteran safety, team captain Michael Thomas gives Bengals ‘calming’ presence

Thomas (not to be confused by teammate and wide receiver Mike D. Thomas) is a staple in the Cincinnati Bengals locker room. Sitting at a card table hiding his hand of cards, he laughs and jokes with his compadres from the secondary and special teams. When he’s not cracking jokes at the card table, he’s grinning and laughing at his locker just a few feet away.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers vault back into top five, send Rams tumbling out of top 10

Bengals back? We think so! Joe Burrow passed for 287 yards and two scores, including the game-icing fourth-down TD flip to Hayden Hurst that sealed a 27-15 win over the previously undefeated Dolphins. After the victory, Burrow complimented his offensive line, a maligned unit that stepped up and kept Joey Franchise clean throughout the night (just one sack). Burrow's favorite target was -- once again -- a receiver other than Ja'Marr Chase: Tee Higgins went off for 124 yards and a touchdown on seven catches. It feels like the Bengals are back to beast status. We'll know for sure after Sunday night's showdown with the Ravens in Baltimore.

The First Read, Week 5: Q&A with Eagles' Jalen Hurts; is Micah Parsons NFL's top defender?

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently the best team in the NFL for many reasons. The most significant is the evolution of the offense built around third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. There have been so many questions about the viability of Hurts as a franchise player, whether his dual-threat abilities included enough skilled passing to make him consistently effective. You will have a hard time finding many skeptics of his game after the way he's started this season.

Jaguars' Doug Pederson on QB Trevor Lawrence's five-turnover game: 'Let's hope it's a blip'

"Let's hope it's a blip," Pederson said, via the team’s official website. "I don't think it's a setback. I think it's a blip. You hate to say it, but maybe it's one of those games in the season where just nothing goes right. It happens. I never make excuses. We have to do a better job of hanging onto the football. He knows that. That's the prize possession out there. If we make the plays that were left on the field, it might be a different outcome today."

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett expects Melvin Gordon 'to step up' with Javonte Williams out

Melvin Gordon appeared destined for the doghouse following Sunday's fumble that the Las Vegas Raiders turned into a pivotal touchdown in the Denver Broncos' loss. But Javonte Williams' season-ending knee injury thrust Gordon back into a potentially significant role.