Joe Burrow launches foundation to help fight food insecurity and childhood mental health issues

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has announced the launch of a nonprofit foundation – along with his parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow – to help meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.

The Joe Burrow Foundation will provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana.

“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” said Burrow. “This Foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well.”

Burrow will serve as president of the Foundation’s executive board. Robin Burrow will serve as secretary and treasurer. Jimmy Burrow will serve as vice president.

“Words can’t express how proud we are of Joe and his many talents,” said Jimmy Burrow. “His commitment to improving the lives of those who are less fortunate is especially meaningful to our family.”

“As an elementary school teacher and principal, I see kids grow and succeed every day,” added Robin Burrow. “I also recognize the stress and challenges that students and their families face. We are committed to bringing people and resources together to help make a difference. We hope you can join us along the way.”

Business and community leaders from Greater Cincinnati, Athens and Baton Rouge have committed to serving on the Joe Burrow Foundation Board of Directors and Advisory Board.

“We are so grateful for our board members, sponsors and community leaders for their support and guidance as we turn this dream into a reality,” said Amy Floyd, Director of the Joe Burrow Foundation.

To learn more about the Joe Burrow Foundation or to donate, visit www.joeburrow.org. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.