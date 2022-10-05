Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report: Tee Higgins limited; Rashod Bateman DNP

Practice No. 1 is in the books for the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens as they prepare for their Sunday Night Football showdown.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the biggest name to pop up for Cincinnati as he battles an ankle injury, something he fought through in Week 4 against the Dolphins. Higgins was listed as limited today.

For now, it doesn’t appear to be something that will sideline the star wideout in Week 5.

Tee Higgins doesn’t appear to be at practice right now (ankle) but it’s likely they’ll try and keep him off of it as long as they can to get him ready to play on Sunday night. Zac Taylor and Higgins seemed optimistic he would be able to play. #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 5, 2022

Right tackle La’el Collins didn’t practice today, though sitting out Wednesday appears to be the plan moving forward as the Bengals manage his back injury.

Tight end Hayden Hurst and Evan McPherson were limited with groin issues. Hurst has been battling his issue for a few weeks but played through it. McPherson’s groin injury is new, so it will be interesting to see how much work he gets in this week and if the Bengals start working out free agent kickers.

For the Ravens, the big name to watch for this week is standout left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who has yet to play this season while recovering from ankle surgery. Stanley practiced twice and was listed as questionable leading up to Baltimore’s Week 4 loss to Buffalo before being declared inactive. He fully practiced today.

Second-year wideout Rashod Bateman was sidelined with a foot injury and appears questionable to play this week. Bateman suffered his injury in the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Bills.

Standout corner Marcus Peters was among several veterans sitting out today to get some extra rest in.

Ravens I didn't see practicing: WR Rashod Bateman (foot), CB Marcus Peters, RB J.K. Dobbins, RB Justice Hill (hamstring), OLB Justin Houston (groin), DE Calais Campbell.

Peters, Houston and Campbell have been getting Wednesdays off.

OT Pat Mekari (ankle) returned to practice — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 5, 2022

Harbaugh said Dobbins is just getting a rest day. Also wouldn’t rule out Bateman for Sunday. Said Bateman maintains he’s “day to day.” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 5, 2022

