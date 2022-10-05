NFL Week 5 TV schedule

October is here, and with it comes the return of good old-fashioned fall football.

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season begins Thursday with a primetime clash of AFC playoff hopefuls in the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

On Sunday, you’ll have to be up early to catch this week’s London game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants. The day concludes with a huge AFC North clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Finally, the Week 5 Monday Night Football game features the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs looking to take down the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West rivalry matchup.

Now, here’s a look at everything on tap for Week 5 in the NFL.

Thursday, October 6

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos - 8:15 pm - Amazon Prime Video

Sunday, October 9

Monday, October 10