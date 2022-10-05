NFL Week 5 TV schedule

October is here, and with it comes the return of good old-fashioned fall football.
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season begins Thursday with a primetime clash of AFC playoff hopefuls in the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.
On Sunday, you’ll have to be up early to catch this week’s London game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants. The day concludes with a huge AFC North clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
Finally, the Week 5 Monday Night Football game features the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs looking to take down the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West rivalry matchup.
Now, here’s a look at everything on tap for Week 5 in the NFL.
Thursday, October 6
- Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos - 8:15 pm - Amazon Prime Video
Sunday, October 9
- New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers (London) - 9:30 am - NFL Network
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills - 1 pm - CBS
- Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns - 1 pm - CBS
- Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars - 1 pm - CBS
- Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings - 1 pm - FOX
- Detroit Lions at New England Patriots - 1 pm - FOX
- Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints - 1 pm - CBS
- Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - 1 pm - CBS
- Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX
- Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders - 1 pm - CBS
- San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers - 4:05 pm - CBS
- Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals - 4:25 pm - FOX
- Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams - 4:25 pm - FOX
- Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens - 8:20 pm - NBC
Monday, October 10
- Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - 8:15 pm - ESPN
