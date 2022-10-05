Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: The Bengal Boys and BetFred join the show!

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Fan of the Year Jimmie Foster and his crew bring their star-studded show to the Cincy Jungle podcast network.

A great thing about the rise of the Cincinnati Bengals over the past couple of years is the coinciding of great social media that is team-centric. One of the great accounts out there is “The Bengal Boys”, a group who creates great music with Cincinnati-based lyrics.

A lot of their content is cover songs with Weird Al Yankovich-like word-subs and we all love them. The band joined Bengal Jim and the gang Tuesday night, as did BetFred!

This week:

What’s the source of The Bengal Boys’ musical inspiration?

What’s their greatest tune to date?

What have been some of the easiest Bengals bets so far this year?

Which bets remain solid going forward?

And more!

Check out this week’s great show on your favorite platform! Bengal Jim and the gang go live Tuesday nights at 8 p.m., so try and join the live show, too!