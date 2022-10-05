Lou Anarumo is outsmarting opposing offenses

As it turns out, last year’s playoffs were just the beginning.

Lou Anarumo’s run as a defensive mastermind continues into this regular season.

By almost any metric, the Bengals’ defensive coordinator has built a shutdown defense.

Cincinnati is allowing opposing offenses to find success on only 62% of their drives. That is the best rate in the entire NFL.

Lost in all of the (rightful) Bengals offensive consternation is Big Lou pitching absolute gas through four weeks https://t.co/KbUyMVPR2x — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 4, 2022

This is because the Bengals have been able to shut down the run and prevent scores through the air. They’ve also gotten off the field rather quickly, which is quite impressive considering the five turnovers the Bengals’ offense had in the opener.

Where the #bengals defense sits in the NFL after Week 4:



-4th least rushing yards allowed

-LEAST rushing TDs allowed

-4th lowest number of rushing first downs allowed



-2nd least passing TDs allowed

-3rd lowest completion percentage allowed



-2nd least amount of time on field — WHO DEY est. 2000 (@dpainclain) October 4, 2022

And while there is a lot of talent on that roster, a lot of credit must be given to Anarumo, who has taken the pass rushers he’s been given (really, only Trey Hendrickson can be considered a top-notch pass rusher) and used them as effectively as possible.

While the Bengals don’t blitz a lot, when they do, they have the highest rate of success in the league.

The Bengals have been using the blitz as a surprise this year and have been better at it than anyone else in the league pic.twitter.com/lRnJgiMlKL — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 4, 2022

Anarumo’s schemes have also gotten the most out of players like Sam Hubbard, not considered a pass rush specialist.

Sam Hubbard had 9 pressures vs the Dolphins in Week 4



The second most by any player in a single game this season pic.twitter.com/q7SBBhkEOX — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) October 3, 2022

So now, after dumping a Miami Dolphins offense that had been on fire, they will face a very frustrated Baltimore Ravens team that has blown two huge leads in three weeks. Will Anarumo and company be able to keep Lamar Jackson in check? Or will the best first half offense in the NFL keep its foot on the gas the entire game?

We had guest Parker Blake, an o-line coach in Utah, break down the matchup for us:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: