Khalid Kareem, Cam Taylor-Britt cleared to practice

The Cincinnati Bengals have designated defensive end Khalid Kareem and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt to return from the Reserve/Injured list and have subsequently cleared them to practice with the team.

Today starts the 21-day window in which both players may practice without counting against the 53-player active roster. The Bengals currently have 51 active players.

Kareem, a third-year player, has been on the Reserve/Injured list since September 1st with a hamstring injury, while Taylor-Britt, the team’s second-round draft pick this year, has been on the list since September 2nd with an abdomen injury. Either player can be activated at any time during the next three weeks.

While Cincinnati’s offense has been the more inconsistent unit, the defense has suffered the most injuries since the end of the preseason. They’ve had to go without Kareem and Taylor-Britt in addition to safeties Brandon Wilson and Tycen Anderson, linebacker Joe Bachie, and nose tackle DJ Reader has missed the last game-and-a-half. Activating Kareem and Taylor-Britt would bolster the unit back to 25 players.

Kareem and Taylor-Britt were both positioned to be primary reserves for their respective positions, so it’ll be interesting to see how they’re reintegrated into the defense when they’re eventually activated.