The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Primetime Barometers

Cincinnati has a big game under the bright lights this Sunday night, as they travel to Baltimore. It’s the second nationally-televised game for the Bengals in as many weeks, putting the reigning AFC champs in the somewhat-unfamiliar territory of being the lone contest played in their time slot.

On this week’s show, John and Anthony continue their breakdown of the win over the Dolphins and give their thoughts on stories coming from that game. They also break down the keys and matchups in this critical Week 5 clash.

Join live at 8:30 p.m. ET, or else get it on your favorite platform afterward!