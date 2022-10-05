Joe Burrow admits he played games in which he has “fuzzy recollection” of

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was on the opposing sideline when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off with a concussion just days after he was wobbling on the field during a win over the Buffalo Bills.

“It was a scary moment,” Burrow said in his Wednesday news conference. “We know what this game can do. It’s what we signed up for. But whenever something like that happens, it obviously makes you take a step back and think ‘I’m glad he’s OK.’

“I haven’t talked to him (Tua) about when he’ll be back, but all the signs point to him being healthy going forward, and there shouldn’t be any long-lasting effects. I’m happy for that.”

When asked about his own experience with head injuries, Burrow admitted to having played several games throughout his football career in which he may have been suffering from a concussion.

“Yeah. It’s definitely happened,” Burrow said. “For sure. Stuff like that happens all the time.”

Burrow said he had never felt concussion symptoms the day after but has struggled to remember certain plays or moments within games.

“It’s more of a fuzzy recollection,” he said. You don’t remember the individual plays, but you remember what happened in the game.”

Be sure to listen to Burrow’s full Wednesday press conference below via the Cincinnati Bengals.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news and views. And as always, Who Dey!