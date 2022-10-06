Bengals vs. Ravens: How to watch Week 5 matchup

The Cincinnati Bengals will get their second shot at the AFC North this season by heading to play the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday Night Football.

The Bengals swept the Ravens last season, which came on the tail end of losing five straight to Baltimore. These teams have historically been very evenly matched. They go through streaks where one will win four or five in a row, but they do split quite a bit.

The Ravens learned from last season that their secondary just could not compete with the Bengals’ air attack. We saw them go out and sign safety Marcus Williams and draft Kyle Hamilton to increase the level of play from their safety spots.

They also got Marcus Peters back after he spent last year on injured reserve. That same Peters was seen yelling at John Harbaugh while the team left the field following another catastrophic breakdown in the second half.

While the Ravens have been struggling to finish games, the Bengals have been able to do it the past two weeks to be tied at first of the AFC North with Baltimore and the Cleveland Browns. We have seen a drastic improvement in protection for quarterback Joe Burrow after the rough start to the season. The running game has still been a glaring issue, though. The one constant has been the Bengals defense playing very well, and we will see if they can corral Jackson again.

