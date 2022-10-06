Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread

Thursday Night Football Week 5 features a matchup between two of the more disappointing AFC teams this season. While the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos aren’t out of anything yet, their starts to the season has left plenty to be desired.

These teams have quite a few similarities when you look at them. Both went out and got new quarterbacks this offseason, with the Colts getting Matt Ryan and the Broncos getting Russell Wilson.

The unfortunate similarity is both will be without their star running backs. Jonathan Taylor is dealing with an ankle issue and has been ruled out, and the Broncos just lost Javonte Williams for the season last week to a major knee injury.

This game may very well come down to which of these quarterbacks can make that game-changing play in the second half. Neither of these offenses have done well, but a spurt could win this game late. Denver having the better weapons on the outside may make that task a little easier for Wilson to accomplish at home.

This will also be tonight’s open thread, so come join the fun!

