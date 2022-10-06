Bengals News (10/6): Marlon Humphrey on what Joe Burrow does best

Bengals Matchup of The Game Pits Kicking Titans McPherson And Tucker

And why would he? After coming through with some of the most palpitating field goals in Bengals history last year as a rookie, he didn't even have to catch his breath in the first month of this season to pick up where he left off with the longest field goal in team history from 59 yards to go along with a 58-yarder and a 57-yarder.

Bengals Quick Hits: Burrow, Chase Talk Ravens; Burrow's Foundation; Cam Taylor-Britt's New Role

"We'd had a good season up to that point, but winning at Baltimore the way we did kind of proved to ourselves that we were who we thought we were," said quarterback Joe Burrow before Wednesday's practice. "And we just built from that point on and we are looking to have that same thing happen this season."

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow says head injuries are an inherent part of playing in the NFL

"You're going to have head injuries," Burrow told the podcast. "You're going to tear your ACL. You're going to break your arm. That's the game that we play. That's the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we're getting ourselves into."

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard Starts 'Hubbard's Cupboards' to Provide Supplies to Local Kids - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

“Our goal with Hubbard’s Cupboards is to set students up for success,” he said. “By ensuring they have adequate access to educational resources to strengthen their minds, and healthy snacks options to fuel their bodies so they can focus on learning.”

Marlon Humphrey reveals Joe Burrow’s best trait, praises Bengals WRs

“They obviously have the best trio of wide receivers in the league,” Humphrey said, according to Clifton Brown of the Ravens’ website. “They all bring a different dynamic to the game. Boyd is a guy they want to get the ball to on third down a lot. Chase is their deep threat, speed, really strong YAC guy. Higgins is a mixture of both, all big-bodied guys. It’s a really tough matchup for everybody and you have to be on point.”

Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Sunday Night Football Matchup With Baltimore Ravens

The Bengals will wear white jerseys, black pants with orange stripes and white socks on Sunday night against the Ravens. Cincinnati is hoping to win their third-straight game on the season. They're also looking to make it three wins in a row over Baltimore.

Bengals will require different preparation facing Lamar Jackson

Every offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals’ coaching staff picks a day, sometimes two, where the entire day is devoted to film study and scheme discussion about the Baltimore Ravens.

Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson-role on scout team

Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from the injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster

Ravens Break Out All-Black Unis for Sunday Night Football vs. Bengals

The Ravens have a 17-5 all-time record in the black/black uniforms and have won six straight in them. The Ravens last wore them in Week 12 last season, also on Sunday Night Football, in a 16-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Around the league

Week 5 NFL game picks: Broncos top Colts on Thursday night; surging Cowboys knock off Rams

Both struggling veteran quarterbacks had their best games of the season in losing Week 4 efforts. The difference is that Russell Wilson has better receivers, a better defense, a more cohesive offensive line and doesn’t lead the league in fumbles by three. The Colts were struggling to run the ball with Jonathan Taylor, so there's not much hope for them with him out of the lineup.

NFL Week 5 underdogs: Can Cowboys overwhelm Rams? Bengals to keep rolling against Ravens?

Two instances is enough to sap my confidence the Ravens' defense and its ability to protect a home lead. Cincinnati brings a strong offensive lineup capable of putting points on the board and erasing a deficit if necessary. After scoring just 20 and 17 points in Weeks 1 and 2, the Bengals have scored 27 in each of their last two games, pulling into a tie for first place (with the Ravens and Browns) in the AFC North. They might be figuring things out just in time for a date with a division rival -- a team that, by the way, Cincinnati waxed twice in 2021 en route to the AFC crown.

Packers' Aaron Rodgers wishes he had more time in London ahead of Giants game

Despite what Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters about the difficulties of preparing for an international game, Rodgers thinks it wouldn't hurt if he and his teammates were able to take in the sights of the United Kingdom when the Packers make the franchise's first trip to London for a regular-season game this weekend.

NFL QB Index, Week 5: Patrick Mahomes rises to No. 1; Geno Smith skyrockets into top 10

Burrow sports a 6:0 touchdown-to-pick ratio in his past three starts with just three sacks over the past two weeks. I'm not convinced the front five is fixed -- it helps not facing T.J. Watt or Micah Parsons -- and Cincy sports a bottom-seven ground game with Joe Mixon operating as a complete apparition. Burrow, though, has found a way to create a smattering of big plays after a slow start. On Thursday night, that came against a gassed Dolphins unit that played 90 snaps four days earlier. Sunday night's showdown with the Ravens will tell us plenty about whether or not this Bengals offense is truly back.