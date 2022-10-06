 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report: La’el Collins returns to practice

It was mostly good news for Cincinnati, while Baltimore still has several key players sidelined.

By Jason Marcum
NFL: SEP 29 Dolphins at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Practice No. 2 is in the books for the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

Cincinnati got mostly good news Thursday with everyone on the roster able to practice, including La’el Collins (back) returning to work. Tee Higgins (ankle), Evan McPherson (groin) and Hayden Hurst (groin) also continued to work through their injuries.

Backup tight end Devin Asiasi (ankle) went limited after Wednesday’s DNP.

For the Ravens, wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) was sidelined again, as was SAM backer Justin Houston (groin).

Cornerback Marcus Peters (groin) popped up on today’s report after not being previously on it, so it appears he’s had an injury emerge in recent days.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) practiced fully again and looks poised to make his 2022 debut Sunday.

Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report

