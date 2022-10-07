Bengals vs. Ravens injury report: Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst questionable but likely to play

Practice for Week 5 is in the books for the Cincinnati Bengals. Every player was present for Friday’s walkthrough, but one player didn’t participate.

Hayden Hurst (groin), who was limited Wednesday and Thursday, did not practice Friday. He is officially questionable along with Tee Higgins (ankle) and Devin Asiasi (ankle), but head coach Zac Taylor expressed optimism that Hurst and Higgins will suit up against the Baltimore Ravens.

Zac Taylor said, “Tee and Hayden will be two of those guys that we limited really only over the course of this week to make them feel most comfortable for Sunday. I feel positive about that.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) October 7, 2022

All other players on the injury report, including La’el Collins (back), are set to play.

The Ravens have declared wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), Justin Houston (groin), and running back Justice Hill (hamstring) out for the game after all three missed every practice this week. The same goes for backup guard Ben Cleveland (foot).

Cornerback Marcus Peters (groin) didn’t practice Friday and is officially questionable, as is left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), but he was given Friday off and should be set to make his 2022 debut.

