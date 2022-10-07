Bengals News (10/7): Chris Simms goes off on Bengals’ play-calling

Bengals struggling to adjust to how defenses are playing them | Chris Simms Unbuttoned | NFL on NBC - YouTube

Chris Simms is frustrated and annoyed after watching the Cincinnati Bengals on tape and thinks Cincinnati is doing a "disservice" to Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase with its offensive scheme.

Bengals Notes: Cam Taylor-Britt, Dax Hill, Vonn Bell

A bevy of notes leading into Sunday night's (8:20 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 5) Bengals-Ravens AFC North showdown in Baltimore.

Three Reasons Why The Bengals Have Surged | Who Dey Conversations - YouTube

Sit down with Dave Lapham, Dan Hoard and Geoff Hobson as they discuss three things that have contributed to the Bengals surge.

Bengals vs. Ravens, Week 5: How experts pick the matchup

How do experts feel about Bengals vs. Ravens?

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on offseason trade interest from Panthers: 'They were top of the list'

Asked Thursday if the Panthers were in trade discussions to acquire him in the offseason, Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo said "they were top of the list."

Buccaneers' Tom Brady on number of 2-2 teams in NFL: 'There's a lot of bad football from what I watch'

One of 15 NFL teams with a .500 record through four weeks of play, Tampa is tied with the Falcons atop the NFC South, but entering their Week 5 matchup, it seems as if their pair of wins is the last thing on anyone's minds

New England Patriots put concussed QB Brian Hoyer on IR

The Patriots have placed quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve because of a concussion he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

Bears' Justin Fields has 'gotten better each week,' OC says

Despite stats indicating otherwise, Bears OC Luke Getsy said QB Justin Fields hasn't had a "rough month."

Le'Veon Bell to fight ex-UFC fighter Uriah Hall on Oct. 29

Former NFL All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell will face ex-UFC fighter Uriah Hall in a pro boxing match Oct. 29 in Glendale, Arizona.