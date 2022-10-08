Confidence in the Bengals is trending back up

Heading in to the 2022 season, confidence in the Cincinnati Bengals was at an all-time high, with 98% of fans confident the team was heading in the right direction. Two bad early-season losses dropped that to just 32%.

With two straight wins, one coming in prime time against the undefeated Miami Dolphins, confidence in Who Dey Nation is trending back in the right direction, per the SB Nation Reacts results after the first month of the season.

Fan confidence in the Bengals is at 90% entering Week 5.

As the offense finds it’s footing and the defense continues to excel, there is plenty of reason to have confidence in the team moving forward. While the offense still seems to leave a lot to be desired, the new-look offensive line looks to be improving week by week. Pair that with Joe Burrow finding comfort in the pocket and having time to dissect defenses, things are looking up.

With another prime time matchup this week, a big one against the division rival Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati has a chance to hit their stride. Not only can they raise confidence among fans, they have a chance to position themselves to have a chance to capture a second-straight AFC North crown.

Is your confidence in the Bengals all the way back? Let us know in the comments!