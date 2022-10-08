Bengals elevate Tyler Shelvin and activate Cam Taylor-Britt

The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad and returned cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt to the active roster from the injured reserve list for Sunday’s game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Shelvin is classified as a standard elevation. As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for the game, he automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

Taylor-Britt had been on IR since Sept. 2 with an abdomen injury. He was designated for return from IR and cleared to practice on Wednesday. He’s actually been simulating Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during practice this week.

“Man, I’m dropping dimes,” Taylor-Britt told reporters in the Cincinnati locker room on Thursday.

Cam Taylor-Britt, playing Lamar Jackson, dropping 65-yard dimes to Trenton Irwin in Wednesday practice #Bengals #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/3ex40OQxGm — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 6, 2022

