Cincy Jungle staff picks for Week 5 and Bengals - Ravens pregame thread

It is Week 5 in the NFL, and we have seen pretty close to a quarter of the season go by. Some of the matchups this week really show off how crazy this year has been from week to week.

The best example of this is the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Los Angeles Rams. This game has a 2-2 team facing off against a 3-1 team looking to keep up with the top division in the NFC. That 3-1 team is the Cowboys and that top division is the NFC East, which has the last undefeated team and two teams at 3-1. Meanwhile, the Rams are having a tough time after winning the Super Bowl last season. The offensive line play has diminished substantially. Dallas doesn’t care about that excuse, though. Dak Prescott went down in Week 1, and Cooper Rush has come in winning three straight games. This game could have a significant impact on playoff standing come the end of the season.

We will also see the Philadelphia Eagles try to defend their undefeated record in the desert against the Arizona Cardinals. The Eagles have easily been the most surprising team this season. They are the final undefeated team, and their addition of A.J. Brown in the offseason has helped quarterback Jalen Hurts turn into an early MVP candidate. Can Kyler Murray and the Cardinals put together enough offense to keep up with them?

It will also be interesting to see how the Miami Dolphins do without Tua Tagovailoa at the helm after losing their first game of the season to the Cincinnati Bengals. The New York Jets are coming off their first game back with Zac Wilson. They managed to defeat the lowly Pittsburgh Steelers last week, but the combination of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will represent far more offensive power than that defense has seen all season.

Who are your favorite picks in Week 5? This will also be today’s Bengals - Ravens pregame thread, so join the chat!

Here is who we are taking today: