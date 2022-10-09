 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals vs. Ravens Inactives: Tee Higgins, Ronnie Stanley active

Hayden Hurst is also up.

By Jason Marcum
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens have announced their Week 5 inactives.

For Cincinnati, the following players are out this week.

  • RB Trayveon Williams
  • OT D’Ante Smith
  • OG Jackson Carman
  • CB Cam Taylor-Britt
  • DT Jay Tufele.

The Bengals had three players questionable tonight in tight end Hayden Hurst, wide receiver Tee Higgins and tight end Devin Asiasi. All three are active and will play.

And for Baltimore, here is who will be inactive tonight.

  • WR Rashod Bateman
  • RB Justice Hill
  • OLB Justin Houston
  • OG Ben Cleveland
  • CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
  • ILB A.J. Klein

The big names to watch for were left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marcus Peters, who were questionable to play. Stanley will play tonight, making this his 2022 debut. He missed most of the 2021 regular season and 2022 offseason due to an ankle injury.

Peters is also a go tonight, so both teams have all of their questionable players active for this primetime matchup.

