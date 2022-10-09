Bengals vs. Ravens Inactives: Tee Higgins, Ronnie Stanley active

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens have announced their Week 5 inactives.

For Cincinnati, the following players are out this week.

RB Trayveon Williams

OT D’Ante Smith

OG Jackson Carman

CB Cam Taylor-Britt

DT Jay Tufele.

The Bengals had three players questionable tonight in tight end Hayden Hurst, wide receiver Tee Higgins and tight end Devin Asiasi. All three are active and will play.

And for Baltimore, here is who will be inactive tonight.

WR Rashod Bateman

RB Justice Hill

OLB Justin Houston

OG Ben Cleveland

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

ILB A.J. Klein

The big names to watch for were left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marcus Peters, who were questionable to play. Stanley will play tonight, making this his 2022 debut. He missed most of the 2021 regular season and 2022 offseason due to an ankle injury.

Peters is also a go tonight, so both teams have all of their questionable players active for this primetime matchup.