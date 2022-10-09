Bengals’ Jonah Williams leaves game with leg injury

UPDATE

Jonah Williams appeared back with the team after halftime, wearing a knee brace with some tape around it. As the offense took the field for the first drive, Williams returned to the game and retained his left tackle spot.

Hakeem Adeniji played well in the limited time that was asked of him, but there’s no question the team is breathing a huge sigh of relief that this wasn’t serious.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line was dealt a blow late in the second quarter, as left tackle Jonah Williams left the game with an apparent right leg injury.

Jonah Williams is down after the play. He ends up walking off on his own power. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 10, 2022

The good news is, Williams walked off the field under his own power. Hakeem Adeniji came in to replace him for the final drive of the half.

As the offense looked to find some footing to end the second quarter, this will be something to monitor when the second half begins.

