La’el Collins and Zac Taylor have sideline exchange

Following the Cincinnati Bengals’ failed fourth down attempt from the 2-yard line in the third quarter, head coach Zac Taylor and offensive tackle La’el Collins had what appeared to be a heated exchange as the offense left the field.

The drive featured two fairly questionable calls from inside the Baltimore Ravens 5-yard line, but Collins missing an assignment appears to be what foiled the 4th-down shovel pass. Collins appeared to get turned around, allowing traffic into the passing lane on the flip intended for Stanley Morgan Jr.

Taylor seems to be the kind of coach that can smooth these things over with a player, but it is certainly something to monitor. Collins isn’t off to the best start in Cincinnati, and a mistake in such a huge moment in a road division game is certainly something that can draw ire from a coaching staff.

Things have seemed fine between them since. Well, the broadcast hasn’t shown anything else, at least.

Here's the video of the interaction, from the broadcast: https://t.co/ao2xT4LbCC pic.twitter.com/QbQag5v5D6 — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) October 10, 2022

