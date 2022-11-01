P.J. Walker to start for the Panthers in Week 9 vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals will not be facing former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers.

On Monday, Panthers’ head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that P.J. Walker will get the start next week.

Walker is coming off a 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons where he completed 19 of his 36 pass attempts for 317 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

This will be Walker’s third consecutive start for the Panthers, as Mayfield hasn’t played since their 37-15 loss in week 5 to the San Francisco 49ers.

In total, Walker has completed 50 of his 80 passes (62.5%) for 614-yards, 3 touchdowns, and one interception.

When Mayfield was with the Browns, Joe Burrow was 0-2 against Mayfield and the Browns in 2020 and lost the one matchup they both played in last season.

The Bengals and Panthers will kick off on Sunday, November 6th at 1:00 pm ET, and the game will air on FOX.