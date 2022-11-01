Bengals assistant Adam Zimmer passes away at 38

Adam Zimmer, an offensive assistant for the Cincinnati Bengals and the son of former Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, was pronounced dead this morning at the age of 38 by his older sister, Corri.

Bengals president Mike Brown offered this statement following the news:

“Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us—they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”

Zimmer was hired by the Bengals this offseason to work remotely as an offensive analyst. Previously, he was the co-defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings under his father Mike and held other roles on that staff during Mike’s eight-year tenure. He began coaching in the NFL back in 2006 and was the Bengals’ assistant defensive backs coach in 2013.

This is yet another tragedy the Zimmer family has to endure. Adam and Corri’s mother, Vikki, died in 2009 in the midst of Mike’s third year as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer’s.