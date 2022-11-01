 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chidobe Awuzie suffers ACL tear

Awuzie has been one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks since joining the Bengals in 2021.

By Jason Marcum
NFL: JAN 30 AFC Conference Championship - Bengals at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL in Monday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple media reports.

Awuzie injured his knee late in the first half of the 32-13 loss to Cleveland. It was actually still a close game when he went down, as the Bengals defense was doing enough to hold its own against the Browns. But once Awuzie went out, the Browns offense really began shredding Cincinnati.

With Awuzie out, the Bengals are left with Mike Hilton, Eli Apple, Tre Flowers, Cam Taylor-Britt and Jalen Davis at cornerback. Apple was inactive Monday due to injury but isn’t expected to be out long.

Still, the Bengals are almost certain to add another cornerback. It could be as simple as calling up Allan George and or Marvell Tell III from the practice squad, but the Bengals will at the very least bring in some free agent cornerbacks for workouts.

But most importantly, here’s to hoping Awuzie has successful surgery and a speedy recovery that allows him to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

