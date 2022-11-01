Chidobe Awuzie suffers ACL tear

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL in Monday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple media reports.

Awuzie injured his knee late in the first half of the 32-13 loss to Cleveland. It was actually still a close game when he went down, as the Bengals defense was doing enough to hold its own against the Browns. But once Awuzie went out, the Browns offense really began shredding Cincinnati.

With Awuzie out, the Bengals are left with Mike Hilton, Eli Apple, Tre Flowers, Cam Taylor-Britt and Jalen Davis at cornerback. Apple was inactive Monday due to injury but isn’t expected to be out long.

Chidobe Awuzie was having a very very good season. The Bengals used him like a true CB1 and it helped their entire defense.



He'll end the season being targeted 43 times, only allowing 18 catches (42%), for 219 yards, 0 TDs and 6 PBUs. That's a 58 passer rating in his direction. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 1, 2022

Still, the Bengals are almost certain to add another cornerback. It could be as simple as calling up Allan George and or Marvell Tell III from the practice squad, but the Bengals will at the very least bring in some free agent cornerbacks for workouts.

But most importantly, here’s to hoping Awuzie has successful surgery and a speedy recovery that allows him to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.