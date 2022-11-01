Bengals News (11/1): Cleveland curse continues on Halloween

Burrow, Bengals Still Looking To End Hex against Cleveland

"He is one of those elite of the elites in the league, so he is always going to go out there and make plays," Burrow offered graciously. "You have to try to limit his impact on the game, but it is always hard with that guy."

Everything Joe Burrow Had To Say After the Bengals-Browns Game

"Defense gets two turnovers there at the end of the first quarter, early second quarter, around the midfield mark and we do not really do anything with it. First drive, we drive right down there, (DE) Myles (Garrett) makes a great play on an RPO, gets his hands up and knocks it down, ends up falling right into him. That was really the start of a long day for us."

Everything Zac Taylor Had To Say After Week 8

"It's tough because Chidobe (CB Chidobe Awuzie) is a guy that is one of the hardest workers on our team and one of the most focused guys. Great man of character. He does everything right, does everything to lift up his teammates. He does everything to prepare himself. He is all about the team. He puts his heart and soul into this thing so to see a guy get hit like that is tough."

Quick Hits: Bengals Concerned For Awuzie; Another Early Pick Dooms Burrow Vs. Browns

"Unbelievable, that hurts really bad. He is an unbelievable player and I wish him all the best. We are going to miss him and I do not know what happened. I just saw him on crutches and this is really tough," said left end Sam Hubbard. "If you know anything about Chido, it means the world to him. He is one of the most reliable teammates that I have ever played with and not much to say other than he means a lot to this team."

Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38

Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.

Bengals top CB Chidobe Awuzie leaves loss with knee injury

Awuzie went down in the second quarter of the AFC North game at FirstEnergy Stadium after defending a pass intended for Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Bengals' flop against Browns reinforces how few NFL teams are good this season

Last week, people tried talking themselves into the Cincinnati Bengals becoming one of the NFL's contenders. Never mind that it was an overreaction to a win over the Atlanta Falcons. People are starving for there to be more than just a few good teams this season.

Browns Blast Joe Burrow, Bengals to End Skid

Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13 on Monday night, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them.

Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings for draft picks

The Detroit Lions are trading tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet

Life without Ja'Marr Chase did not begin well. The Bengals were completely flummoxed by a Browns defense that's struggled mightily for most of the season in a 32-13 loss on Halloween night. Joe Burrow salvaged his night statistically with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, but Cincinnati had no answers when the game was still in the balance. The defense -- which entered Monday having not allowed a touchdown in the second half all season -- surrendered back-to-back scores to begin the third quarter, putting the contest out of reach. A "Bury The Ball" game is not the preferred way to head into November.

Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady after 3-4-1 start to 2022 season

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," Reich said in a statement, via the team's website. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."

2023 NFL Draft order: Buccaneers, Raiders, Steelers holding top-10 picks

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.