Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Ickey Woods weighs in on Cincinnati’s 2022 season

The Cincinnati Bengals took one on the chin in Cleveland on Halloween night. Playing on the holiday hasn’t been kind to them, nor have away primetime games.

Regardless, the Bengals are around where they were last year, record-wise, but the injuries are piling up. Who better to weigh in on the state of the Bengals than one of their great former players and fan ambassadors, Ickey Woods?!

The gang also opens up the floor for fan engagement before Woods joins them, so sound off on what your thoughts are on the 2022 Bengals! Live at 8 p.m. Tuesday night—for the fans, by the fans!