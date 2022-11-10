Joe Mixon said Brian Callahan had “edge” in pregame meetings prior to beatdown of Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a career day in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers. With 153 rushing yards and four touchdowns, the explosion on the ground was a welcomed sight for everyone. The talented trio of receivers is fun to watch, but the Bengals need a ground game to make the offense complete.

When asked about his big day, Mixon mentioned something interesting during postgame interviews. While much has been made about play-calling, who does what and how to get the offense in gear, Mixon said he saw something more in offensive coordinator Brian Callahan in meetings leading up to the contest.

“He (Callahan) had a hell of a meeting on Saturday,“ Mixon said. “You could just tell the hunger and everything in his eyes, and we had great preparation all week, but the way that Callahan was getting at us on Saturday — I just loved how he came in with an edge in that meeting, and basically everything that he said. We made it happen today, so we spoke it into existence.”

Whatever got Callahan fired up, we hope he finds that energy every week going forward. As the team awaits the return of Ja’Marr Chase, having another dynamic element to the offense will only help weather the storm. When Chase is back on the field, a legitimate running game should lead to less two-deep safety looks, opening up the big plays downfield.

Whatever happened Saturday, here’s to hoping the team and coaching staff brings that same energy from here on out. A big matchup with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers sounds like the perfect time for the newfound success on the ground to become the norm.