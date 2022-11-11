Bengals News (11/11): In honor of Veterans Day

Bengals Honor Family When They Honor Veterans

It was only natural for several Bengals to go out into the community recently and help a veteran as they celebrated Veterans Day.

Bengals Ramp It Up For Veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, the Bengals recently teamed with Operation Ramp It Up to help a veteran in the community.

Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer Reveals Bengals, Joe Burrow Fandom - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer Reveals Bengals, Joe Burrow Fandom

Dehner Jr.: What I believe and what I know about the Bengals at the bye - The Athletic

Cincinnati has a daunting schedule ahead, but there are a number of facets starting to click as it enters the second half of the season.

Around the League

Chargers waive 2019 first-round pick DT Jerry Tillery

Having recorded just eight tackles and no starts in 2022, 2019 NFL Draft first-round pick ﻿Jerry Tillery﻿ has been waived by the Los Angeles Chargers.

D.C. AG files suit vs. Daniel Snyder, Commanders, Roger Goodell, NFL

The attorney general for the District of Columbia says his office is filing a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell.

Bills' Josh Allen doesn't practice; playing status uncertain

Josh Allen again was not practicing Thursday because of a right elbow injury, leaving his status for Sunday's game vs. the Vikings up in the air.

49ers CB Jason Verrett suffers season-ending Achilles injury

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the Niners' Wednesday practice, the team said.

Panthers' D'Onta Foreman shines again, rushes for 130 yards in win

Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman rushed for 130 yards in Thursday's win over the Falcons and said he is "grateful" for his bigger role since Christian McCaffrey was traded in Week 6.