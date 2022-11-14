Bengals clear D.J. Reader and Brandon Wilson to practice

The Cincinnati Bengals today cleared nose tackle DJ Reader and safety Brandon Wilson to return to practice. Reader is designated for return from the Reserve/Injured list, as Wilson is from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Today starts a 21-day period during which both players may practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster. Both are eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.

Reader has been on I.R. since late September with a knee injury he suffered against the New York Jets in Week 3. Before the injury, the seventh-year interior lineman was arguably the defense’s best player. His return will provide a huge boost for the Bengals.

Wilson, a sixth-year player, was placed on the PUP list during the preseason after not practicing the entire offseason. He suffered a torn ACL just over a year ago.

Currently, the Bengals have 52 players on their active roster. An additional roster move would be needed for both players to be activated this week.