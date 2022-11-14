 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals clear D.J. Reader and Brandon Wilson to practice

A big boost for the defense.

By John Sheeran
Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals today cleared nose tackle DJ Reader and safety Brandon Wilson to return to practice. Reader is designated for return from the Reserve/Injured list, as Wilson is from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Today starts a 21-day period during which both players may practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster. Both are eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.

Reader has been on I.R. since late September with a knee injury he suffered against the New York Jets in Week 3. Before the injury, the seventh-year interior lineman was arguably the defense’s best player. His return will provide a huge boost for the Bengals.

Wilson, a sixth-year player, was placed on the PUP list during the preseason after not practicing the entire offseason. He suffered a torn ACL just over a year ago.

Currently, the Bengals have 52 players on their active roster. An additional roster move would be needed for both players to be activated this week.

