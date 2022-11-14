Bengals News (11/14): Bye-Week Boost

Bengals Roster Moves: Reader Designated To Return, B. Wilson Resumes Practice

The Bengals today cleared DT DJ Reader to return to practice by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list. In addition, the team cleared S Brandon Wilson (Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list) to resume practicing.

Zac Taylor Q-And-A With Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson At 2022 Bye

It might be. We know we've been in this exact position. We know what it took to get to where we wanted to be. I'm not going to say there's a road map because every year can change and we need to take care of our own business to put ourselves in the best position possible come early January. We don't want to worry about other teams.

NFLytics: Joe Burrow is being asked to do it all

They beefed up an offensive line that ranked 25th by PFF by adding La’el Collins, Ted Karras and Alex Cappa this offseason with the aim of better protecting franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, who somehow produced an NFL best 8.6 yards per attempt while under pressure en route to the AFC North title. It doesn’t take an analytics genius to figure out that putting up prime Kurt Warner numbers under duress is unsustainable.

Bengals showcase white alternate helmets for showdown vs. Steelers

That critical AFC North battle comes with the divisional standings a tight race. The Bengals, besides the (un)usual flop against the Browns, have looked on fire offensively and continue to get healthier. The Steelers just picked up a bounceback win after the return of T.J. Watt.

Bengals possibly won’t face Minkah Fitzpatrick vs. Steelers in Week 11

Avoiding Fitzpatrick would be a huge boon for the Bengals given his status as one of the NFL’s best safeties. He played a big part in the Steelers upsetting the Bengals in the opener and made it known he was still focusing on comments made by Tyler Boyd the year prior. Ja’Marr Chase, by the way, was caught on camera making his feelings about Minkah well known to the public.

AFC Playoff Picture: Bengals Get Bye-Week Boost

All in all, Cincinnati now sits with a 62% FPI chance to make the playoffs, slotting in as the last AFC Wild Card team ahead of LA (50.4%), and New England (20.4%). The Dolphins (five seed), Jets (six seed), and Bills (four seed) are currently the three Wild Card contenders with better playoff chances than Cincinnati.

Around the league

2022 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Sunday's games

No. 1 defense wins the night. On an evening positioned to be the unveiling of a healthy and restocked Niners offense, it was the No. 1-ranked San Francisco defense that requires commendation. With the game in peril late, Nick Bosa and Co. led the way to victory. Trailing by the final score, Justin Herbert and the Chargers were held to a turnover on downs on just four plays after taking the ball with 2:02 to play.

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start vs. Ravens with P.J. Walker dealing with high ankle sprain

Interim coach Steve Wilks told reporters Monday morning that P.J. Walker is dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered in Thursday night's win over the Atlanta Falcons, thrusting Mayfield back into the starting lineup.

Raiders' Derek Carr emotional after loss to Colts: 'For that to be the result of all that effort, pisses me off'

"And for that to be the result of all that effort, pisses me off. Pisses a lot of guys off. It's hard, knowing what some guys are doing, like I said, just to practice. What they're putting in their body just to sleep at night. Just so we can be there for each other. And I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place. And as a leader, that pisses me off, if I'm being honest."

Gut-wrenching loss to Vikings raises host of questions about Bills

They were not seeing it Miller's way on Sunday. A 17-point second-half lead lost, a blizzard of mind-boggling plays (find the Justin Jefferson highlight reel, for starters), an extraordinary goal-line stand, an inexplicable botched snap on their own 1-yard line -- with the game seemingly secured -- that turned into a Vikings touchdown, a drive to send the game into overtime and then, most unfathomably, a second red-zone interception by Josh Allen to lose the game.