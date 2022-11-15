Bengals News (11/15): Fan of the year

Bengals Notes: DJ Reader's Return; Philosophical Kevin Huber; 'More Confident' Bye Mindset

A year ago Tuesday during the Bengals bye week, Thomas, the vet safety and special teams maven, signed to the roster from the practice squad and got ready for a stretch run that saw him become a calming influence on a young team about to shock the world on the way to the Super Bowl.

Ja’Marr Chase remains on crutches as Bengals await WR’s return

Still, the Bengals figure to play this super cautious and with any luck, the plan is to take care of business against a Steelers team they’re favored to beat next weekend before evaluating that timeline again.

First Call: Bengals health updates before Steelers matchup; Pat McAfee jabs Bill Cowher; Matt Murray to start vs. Penguins

In Tuesday’s “First Call,” the Pittsburgh Steelers will be keeping an eye on health updates coming out of Cincinnati in advance of Sunday’s showdown against the Bengals.

2022 Bengals fan of the year announced with a surprise by Zac Taylor

The team tricked superfan Phil Amrein into thinking he was going to spend a few hours doing silly promo shoots for the holidays. Instead, head coach Zac Taylor helped create a moment Amrein will never forget.

Marvin Harrison Jr. wows former Cincinnati Bengals great Chad Johnson

As the former Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver watched the top plays on ESPN's "SportsCenter" Sunday afternoon, he was shocked that the Harrison's second quarter catch against Indiana was only No. 4.

Predicting the Bengals next five games after Week 10 BYE

Like last season, the Cincinnati Bengals will enter their bye week with a 5-4 overall record. However, after the bye week, the Bengals will have their toughest stretch of games this season. They will have three division matchups, a Monday night showdown with the Bills, a rematch with the Chiefs, and will have road trips to Tampa Bay and New England to take on the Buccaneers and Patriots.

Around the league

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three

Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.

The First Read, Week 11: NFC contenders, pretenders; plus, Josh Allen's turnover troubles

The passage of the midseason point in the 2022 NFL season provides another opportunity to see how the league is shaping up. We talked about pretenders and contenders in the AFC in this space a few weeks back, when that conference was providing some clarity about who was good and who wasn't. The NFC needed a bit more time to be ready for that kind of dissection. It's been far more muddled for the past couple months than anybody likely imagined.

2022 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Commanders' win over Eagles on Monday night

Washington game-plans to perfection. The Commanders put together the perfect strategy to not keep pace with the high-flying Eagles, and it all revolved around one core tenet: Keep the ball out of Philadelphia's hands. Washington set its own pace as it dominated time of possession, establishing an incredible 40:24-19:36 advantage by the time the game ended. At one point in the third quarter, the Commanders had more than quadrupled the Eagles' time of possession, and it showed in the final score. Philadelphia scored two quick-strike touchdowns, but without the ball, the Eagles' high-powered offense was forced to watch the Commanders methodically move down the field.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith plans to stick with Marcus Mariota at quarterback

"You understand why the questions get asked," Smith added. "You lose two games in five days and everybody wants to panic. We're right in the middle of it. We're not where we want to be, but the reality is we're right in the middle of a playoff race with a conference opponent coming in here and a game we need to win."