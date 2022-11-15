Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 18th

The Cincinnati Bengals are right back into the heat of a tight playoff race in the AFC. With a current record of 5-4 headed into Week 11, they would receive the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today.

With that pick, they’d probably look to add another cornerback, a pass-rushing defensive tackle, or maybe a replacement for Jonah Williams at offensive tackle.

Meanwhile, the Bengals’ AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, would receive the 10th-overall pick on account of their 3-6 record. And the Baltimore Ravens would get pick 25 thanks to being in first place in the division.

The Cleveland Browns are without a pick, as they traded theirs to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Otherwise, they would have had the ninth-overall pick.

Speaking of, the Texans are still in line for the No. 1 pick, but the Raiders are right behind them.

So how much will those spots move around this week when Cincinnati heads to Pittsburgh? We discuss in this week’s show:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

NFL Draft Order Week 11

1. Houston Texans

2. Las Vegas Raiders

3. Carolina Panthers

4. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Chicago Bears

7. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

8. Detroit Lions (from LA Rams)

9. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

11. Detroit Lions

12. Atlanta Falcons

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Washington Commanders

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)

21. New England Patriots

22. Seattle Seahawks

23. New York Jets

24. Buffalo Bills

25. Baltimore Ravens

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Dallas Cowboys

28. New York Giants

29. Minnesota Vikings

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Philadelphia Eagles