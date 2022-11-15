Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Bengals FOTY Phil Amrein

Last year, Jimmie Foster was rightfully nominated as the Cincinnati Bengals’ Fan of the Year. Between his being a rabid fan of the team, throwing great tailgate parties before each game (home AND the road), as well as raising tens of thousands of dollars for charities, Bengal-centric or not, he was an easy choice.
Such is the case with this year’s winner, Phil Amrein. The crew has Mr. Amrein on the show to talk about his fandom and give a bye week review of the team’s 2022 performance.
Tune in live, or watch after the recording!
