Zac Taylor praises the confidence of rookie guard Cordell Volson

The Cincinnati Bengals revamped their offensive line this offseason, adding three veterans to the group and trusting former first-round pick Jonah Williams to hold up as well. That last spot, at left guard, was supposed to be for 2021 second-round pick Jackson Carman.

It was his to lose, and he lost it.

Fourth-round pick Cordell Volson has been the anchor for Cincinnati, and while he has a few penalties to his name, the former North Dakota State standout has been a solid option for the Bengals.

Head coach Zac Taylor recently spoke with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson and praised Volson.

“Whenever you say a lineman is quietly having a nice rookie season, that’s a good thing, because you’re not hearing his name much. He’s just been really confident,” Taylor said of Volson. “I think that’s the key for a rookie. You see just this air of confidence on his face.

“When I see him walk into Frank’s (Pollack) meeting room or walk on the field for a practice rep or game rep, the guy knows he belongs. He knows he belongs as a rookie. And he’s just got a confidence about him that is really, really impressive to see in such a young player.

Volson wasn’t expected to be a starter, and unlike La’el Collins and Jonah Williams, he really hasn’t had much negativity around his play through the first half of the season.

At 6-foot-6, Volson certainly doesn’t lack the size to play at a high level, and weighing in at 315 pounds, he can stand his own ground as well. Add all that to the technique of the rookie, and it has been a perfect fit for the Bengals.

Here’s to hoping Volson continues his development and becomes a reliable starter that Cincinnati can rely on for the foreseeable future.