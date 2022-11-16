Bengals will wear all-white vs. Steelers

As if a rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers wasn’t enough cause for excitement, the Cincinnati Bengals will be breaking out their all-white alternate helmets and all-white jerseys on Sunday.

Bengals will, once again, wear their all white uniforms and helmets this Sunday against the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/iapTiFACTK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the Steelers will be wearing their color rush uniforms, with black and yellow jerseys and yellow pants. They will still use their standard helmets.

COLOR RUSH IS BACK



Shop the @SteelersShop Color Rush Collection ➡️ https://t.co/TxabyoFlo9 pic.twitter.com/L3HkpvQqwT — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 16, 2022

Really, all that matters is the play on the field. And if the Bengals look as good as they did last time they wore all-white, against the Miami Dolphins, it will be a fun game for Cincinnati.

Still, they must learn to block T.J. Watt better than they did last time, when he had a sack, an interception, and two more passes defended.

Overall, Joe Burrow was sacked seven times in that Week 1 game, three times by Alex Highsmith. And he was intercepted four times in what was probably the worst game of his career, the first performance after an appendectomy.

The franchise quarterback should look a lot better this game. We preview the matchup in our most recent show:

