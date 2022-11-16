Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals are playing an opponent that doesn’t have a lot of hope this year. So little hope that the NFL flexed the game from primetime to an afternoon game.

And yet, this isn’t in the bag.

The Pittsburgh Steelers won in crazy fashion in Week 1, largely due to the presence of T.J. Watt, who is back for this game.

Can the Bengals’ offensive tackles step up and hold off Watt? Will D.J. Reader be back to prevent the Steelers from running for over 200 yards again, like they did last week against the New Orleans Saints?

