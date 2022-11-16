 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals Reacts Survey Week 11

How confident are you in the Bengals as they head into Week 11?

By Jason Marcum
NFL: NOV 06 Panthers at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Following a much-needed bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals are back to work this week as they hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cincinnati will be looking for a little revenge this time around after falling to Pittsburgh in overtime back in Week 1. The Bengals also need this win to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. Baltimore is currently up a game in the division race.

Heading into Week 11, the Bengals are 4-point favorites to win at Pittsburgh, though we obviously know how Week 1 went when they were touchdown favorites.

How are you feeling about the Bengals heading into Week 11? Sound off in this week Bengals Reacts Survey below!

