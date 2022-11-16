NFL Week 11 coverage map: Will Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh be on your TV?

The Cincinnati Bengals will be on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of the late slate of NFL games on CBS.

Fortunately, if you live in Ohio, Louisville, Lexington, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, or Baton Rouge, you should be able to watch the game. Otherwise, you might get stuck watching the Dallas Cowboys face the Minnesota Vikings.

Here’s the full map (taken from 506sports):

Get a preview of the huge AFC North matchup below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

So what about before that game? Well, most in Ohio will end up with the Cleveland Browns at the Buffalo Bills on CBS. Elsewhere, viewers will see the Philadelphia Eagles at the Indianapolis Colts or the New York Jets at the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, Fox will show a number of early games and only one late game, the Las Vegas Raiders at the Denver Broncos.

Finally, of course, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football on NBC, while the San Francisco 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football on ESPN.