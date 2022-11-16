Bengals News (11/16): Color rushed

How Bengals QBs Keep Sharp With Jeopardy

In his first year in the pros, the 28-year-old Knighten (the Daily Double answer to "The only Bengals assistant to be MVP of the GoDaddy Bowl") is the current Alex Trebek of the Bengals' now famous night-before-the-game Quarterback Jeopardy shows based on the next day's game plan.

Bengals have target date set for Ja'Marr Chase's return from hip injury, per report

The Bengals will rock their all-white uniforms when they enter Acrisure Stadium for Sunday's divisional showdown in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati will not have one of its best players, however, as Pro Bowl wideout Ja'Marr Chase will miss his third consecutive game with a hip injury.

Steelers, Bengals both opt to wear color rush jerseys for Week 11 AFC North showdown

For only the second time ever, the Bengals will complement their all-white uniforms with a white helmet. The Bengals wore this look for the first time back in Week 4 during a victory over Miami on "Thursday Night Football." While the uniform has been a big hit in Cincinnati, it hasn't made much of an impression on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is hoping to get this career third win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals Workout Three Players, Including Veteran Defensive Tackle Darius Philon

Steele is an undrafted rookie from Southern California. Wilcox was picked by the Buccaneers in the seventh round (251st overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. Neither player has appeared in a regular season NFL game.

Bengals halftime: What happens in a ‘fast and furious’ 12 minutes each week - The Athletic

“It is fast and furious,” Bengals safeties coach Rob Livingston said. “First one ever, you go down and next thing you know you are back in the elevator like, ‘Oh my God, what just happened?'”

Kevin Huber comments on sudden battle for Bengals punting job

“It’s no secret to anybody. I haven’t punted well in a game. I haven’t been transferring over what I’ve been doing in practice and pregame to the game,” Huber said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “So, when I talk to people, practice and pregame is like I’m a driving game scratch golfer. Then I get in the game and I’m trying to tee off No. 1 at Augusta as a 20 handicap. It’s just a little disconnect right now between practice and the game and it’s been tough. It hasn’t been a great year so far. It’s just something I’ve been trying to work with.”

Former Bengals QBs A.J. McCarron, Drew Plitt Selected in XFL Draft

"A.J. brings us a championship pedigree," said Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht. "He has seven years of NFL experience as a starting and backup quarterback. Unfortunately, A.J. battled through several injuries during that time which limited him from playing additional games. I feel like his time is now. A.J. will bring a very high football IQ, great leadership qualities, and invaluable experience to the St. Louis Battlehawks team."

Around the league

Packers part ways with former third-round WR Amari Rodgers

"That one hurts a lot, just in terms of, because I know how much this meant to him and he did everything we asked him to do," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Tuesday. "He was a great teammate. He worked his tail off. You could see him really growing and just in terms of overall knowledge, but you know, we are in a production-based business and, you know, it's unfortunate. It truly is. I feel for him. He's a guy I got a lot of respect for and care for deeply, and I'm confident he's going to get another shot. Sometimes that's the best thing for guys in this league is you go through a little adversity get a fresh start somewhere else, and I wish him nothing but the best."

What the doctor ordered? OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif working out for banged-up Jets

Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is working out for the New York Jets on Wednesday and could sign to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Ranking logjam of contenders for AFC's No. 1 seed: Chiefs, Dolphins, Ravens most trustworthy

Similar to the Jets, the Bengals seemingly have gotten on track after a slow start, although Cincinnati’s Week 8 thumping by the Browns sticks out sorely. It also highlights a wicked factor working against them: an 0-3 mark against AFC North teams. That alone renders their chances of topping the AFC nearly impossible.