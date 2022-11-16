Bengals vs. Steelers injury report: Mike Hilton, T.J. Watt go full

The bye week is over for the Cincinnati Bengals as they’re getting set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road this weekend.

Three players didn’t practice for Cincinnati due to injury on Wednesday. Ja’Marr Chase (hip) who isn’t expected to play, wasn’t on the field along with Dax Hill (shoulder), and Josh Tupou (calf). Hill suffered his injury in Cincinnati’s most recent game against the Carolina Panthers a week ago, and Tupou has been out for a month.

La’el Collins had his usual rest day and also did not practice.

Chris Evans (knee) was also injured against the Panthers but was limited Wednesday along with Tre Flowers (finger). Flowers hasn’t practiced since Week 8.

Mike Hilton (finger), who stated he will play Sunday, was a full participant Wednesday practice. DJ Reader (knee) isn’t listed on the injury report because he’s not yet been activated back onto the 53-player roster, but he did practice in full Wednesday.

As for the Steelers, T.J. Watt (pectoral) and Najee Harris (knee) are continuing to manage and practice through injuries. Watt returned to the field last week for the first time since the Pittsburgh’s Week 1 game vs. Cincinnati. Both players were full participants.

Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix) was one of five Steelers to not practice Wednesday. Fitzpatrick missed last week due to appendicitis, but the team has not ruled him out of playing this week. CB Ahkell Witherspoon (hamstring), LB Marcus Allen (illness), OT Trent Scott (knee), and LB Devin Bush (knee) were also absent.

Former Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi (hip) is listed on the injury report, but it’s unclear if he missed any practice time.