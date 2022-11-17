Kevin Huber speaks on his struggles

As the interesting Cincinnati Bengals punter situation continues to progress, veteran Kevin Huber has broken his silence on what appears to be a real battle for who will take on the punting duties this Sunday. Heading into a big AFC North matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Huber seems to be aware of the struggles he’s faced this season.

“It’s no secret to anybody. I haven’t punted well in a game. I haven’t been transferring over what I’ve been doing in practice and pregame to the game,” Huber told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “So, when I talk to people, practice and pregame is like I’m a driving game scratch golfer. Then I get in the game, and I’m trying to tee off No. 1 at Augusta as a 20 handicap. It’s just a little disconnect right now between practice and the game, and it’s been tough. It hasn’t been a great year so far. It’s just something I’ve been trying to work with.”

For a 13-year veteran who has been a good punter his entire career, it is a bit odd to hear about the disconnect coming in games. As the franchise leader in games played, Huber has clearly been there and done that, so why the issues now?

“I know I can still punt,” Huber said to Hobson. “I’ve been punting really well in practice. I’ve been punting really well in pregame and as a positive, it’s there. It’s not like everything is gone. It’s just in the game, which is obviously the most important. Practice, at the end of the day, doesn’t really matter. It’s what I do in games.”

The Bengals are currently one of the worst punting teams in the entire NFL and as they begin the second half of their season, the best man for the job will take the field on game days. Whether that is Huber or second-year punter, Drue Chrisman remains to be seen.

It is worth noting that media members have pointed out that Chrisman’s involvement with the special teams unit this week leads them to believe he will be the punter come Sunday.

Based off what I’ve seen at practice, my guess is Drue Chrisman is going to start for the #Bengals at punter this week. He took the first reps during the special teams portion of practice today. Kevin Huber is here and it’s likely Darrin Simmons will rotate them through today — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 16, 2022

You know the old saying, “Football is a game of inches.”

As the Bengals battle for a playoff spot, field position will certainly be a battle they need to win. History and stories are great, but winning football games trumps all.