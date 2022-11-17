This week’s Thursday Night Football game is between the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans. Two of the biggest offensive names in the NFL will be facing off, but who wil win the game?

The Titans are looking to form some momentum. They play in the hapless AFC South that has yet to provide a decent challenger to this team really since Andrew Luck retired from football. Last year, they coasted into the No. 1 seed for the AFC, but were quickly bounced by the Cincinnati Bengals. They remain in that sort of standing now. They gave the Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle a few weeks ago, losing on a field goal in overtime. However, they have yet to defeat a team that is currently over .500 on the season. Still, relying on running back Derrick Henry going into these cold months is one hell of a strategy that should secure them a playoff spot,

Last week the Packers treated us to some vintage Aaron Rodgers as he led an improbable comeback against the Dallas Cowboys. This Green Bay team needs to keep rolling though at (4-6) they are well behind the (8-1) Minnesota Vikings, but they are still well within reach of a Wild Card spot. Wide receiver Christian Watson went off catching three touchdowns, and the Packers rode Aaron Jones’ 138 rushing yards to a victory.

Here is who the Cincy Jungle staff is taking. This will also be tonight’s open thread, so come join the fun!