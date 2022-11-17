Bengals and Campbell Snacks announce partnership

A new multi-year partnership between the Cincinnati Bengals and Campbell Snacks has been announced, which will give Bengals fans an at-home, in-game and in-store experience that’s one of a kind in professional football.

The partnership between Campbell Snacks and the Bengals features interactive experiences at stores throughout the Cincinnati, Toledo and Columbus metropolitan areas, as well as parts of Michigan and Kentucky, a fan sweepstakes that brings lucky fans a Bengals’ prize package so they can homegate for away games, and exciting digital programming you’ll see only at Paycor Stadium.

“We are always excited when partners work with us to improve the fan experience,” said Ryan Holmes, Director of Corporate Partnerships, Cincinnati Bengals. “Our partnership with Campbell Snacks will improve gameday for our fans, both at the stadium and in their homes. We are excited for our fans to experience Campbell Snacks’ products and activations this year and for years to come.”

“We are thrilled to join Who Dey Nation and be part of this team’s rich history,” said Stephen Chriss, Vice President, Digital Commerce & Omni-Shopper Marketing. “This innovative partnership is another example of how we are finding new and exciting ways to reach out to our shoppers.”

Campbell Snacks, Kroger and other area businesses will host a pregame fan zone outside Paycor Stadium during select Bengals home games throughout the season. The pregame event will feature well-known snack brands, perfect for any gameday, as well as other delicious foods and family friendly activities.

Inside the stadium, digital ads promoting Campbell Snacks brands and the latest special limited time offerings, such as the new Buffalo Bleu flavored Kettle Brand potato chips and the new Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps Bites, will be prominently displayed on stadium LED screens and marquees.

In stores, specially branded Bengals displays will greet fans and shoppers and offer up the chance to enter a sweepstakes and win a homegate prize package. Winners will receive Campbell’s snacks, Bengals’ merchandise, gift cards to Kroger and the Bengals’ Pro Shop delivered by Bengals’ mascot “Who Dey.”

