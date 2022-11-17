 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Evening the Odds

The Bengals head for an uber-important rematch against the Steelers this Sunday, but there are a lot of unknowns. Who’s going to suit up? Just how good are each of these teams right now? How important is this game for both teams right now?

Anthony Cosenza
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off of a bye and are facing what is annually their toughest game of the year—facing the Steelers in Pittsburgh. While the Black and Yellow aren’t the same formidable bunch we’re accustomed to here in 2022, they still present a big challenge, as Cincinnati seeks its first division win of the year.

There are a lot of question marks in this game, though. Who is healthy enough to play? Will the Bengals make special teams changes? Just how good are both of these teams?

Join us for the live show at the special day and time of 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon, or catch it on your favorite platform afterward!

