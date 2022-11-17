Filed under: Homage debuts new Bengals Starter Pullover Jacket Get yours now! By Jason Marcum@marcum89 Nov 17, 2022, 9:42pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Homage debuts new Bengals Starter Pullover Jacket Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Our friends at Homage have a new offering for Cincinnati Bengals fans. The latest swag to debut is the Bengals Starter Pullover Jacket, which you can see below! Get yours now, and check out all of Homage’s Bengals gear! More From Cincy Jungle Bengals vs. Steelers injury report: Minkah Fitzpatrick returns, Ja’Marr Chase remains sidelined Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Evening the Odds Bengals rookie report: Midseason update on the 2022 class Bengals and Campbell Snacks announce partnership Bengals News (11/17): Following the same script Loading comments...
Loading comments...