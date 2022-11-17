Bengals vs. Steelers injury report: Minkah Fitzpatrick returns, Ja’Marr Chase remains sidelined

There weren’t too many changes for the Cincinnati Bengals’ injury report.

Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Dax Hill (shoulder), and Josh Tupou (calf) all did not practice for a second consecutive day, and D’Ante Smith (illness) and Stanley Morgan (personal) weren’t on the field either. La’el Collins also resumed practicing after his rest day.

Chase sent out an encouraging tweet earlier in the day indicating good news regarding his recovery, but it doesn’t seem like he’ll play this week unless he all of the sudden practices in full Friday.

"All Praises To The Most High" https://t.co/HkyLs8Exzw — Jared Arevian (@JaredArevian_) November 17, 2022

Chris Evans (knee) and Tre Flowers (finger) remained limited, and Mike Hilton (finger) and DJ Reader (knee) were full participants once more. Reader will soon be activated to the 53-man roster.

T.J. Watt (pectoral) and Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers got rest days, and just two other players in Akkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and Jesse Davis (knee). Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix) did end up practicing, which bodes well for him playing Sunday and indicates his appendicitis wasn’t nearly as bad as Joe Burrow’s was.

Former Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi (hip) was limited after not practicing Wednesday.