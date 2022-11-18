Bengals vs. Steelers: How to watch and follow

Some fans may be confused to see this match up between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers in an afternoon time slot. That is because the NFL flexed this game out of its Sunday Night Football slot.

You can chalk it up to the Steelers not looking like the Steelers of old or that the Bengals have also recently laid a stinker on Monday Night Football.

Either way, fans will get to enjoy this game even sooner in the day.

This is the second meeting between these teams this season. Week 1, Cincinnati looked completely disjointed on offense as Joe Burrow and the offensive line were playing their first live snaps together as most of them skipped the preseason. This resulted in plenty of sacks and Burrow throwing four of his six interceptions this season in that single game.

Even with all of that, the Bengals were in position to win twice, but an injury to Clark Harris resulted in an emergency long snapper being put on the spot, which resulted in a missed extra point and field goal from Evan McPherson.

This Steelers team has one big difference, and that is rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is starting over Mitch Trubisky. The rookie has provided a spark in the form of mobility from that position, which is something this defense has struggled with on occasion. They also traded away wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. That means we should also see plenty of rookie wide receiver George Pickens.

We will see what that duo can do to try and move the ball on this Cincinnati defense.

Date/Time: Nov. 20th, 2022 at 4:15 pm ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA

Series Leader: The Steelers lead the all-time series 66-38

Streak: The Bengals have won three of the last four meetings

Coaches vs. Opponent: Zac Taylor: (3-4). Mike Tomlin (24-8)

TV Channel: The game will air on CBS. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington.

Broadcasters: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporter).

Online Stream: Paramount+, or use a free trial of fuboTV.

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

Weather: Clear in the high 20s with a 0% chance of precipitation, per NFL weather.

Odds: The Bengals are 4-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.