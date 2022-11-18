Chidobe Awuzie announces successful knee surgery

The Cincinnati Bengals lost defensive back Chidobe Awuzie for the season against the Cleveland Browns several weeks back.

After getting a torn ACL diagnosis, Awuzie had to wait several weeks to get the surgery done until the swelling went down enough for the procedure.

With the procedure being completed this week, Awuzie took to Twitter to let the Bengals fanbase know he had a successful surgery.

Ekene Diri Chukwu - Glory be to God. Had a successful surgery — Chidobe Awuzie ℗ (@ChidobeAwuzie) November 17, 2022

Awuzie was playing well this season for the Bengals secondary as he had totaled 35 tackles and had five pass deflections through the first eight games of the schedule. He also added a forced fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers in week one.

Currently on a three-year contract with the franchise, Bengals fans should expect to see Awuzie take the field for the Bengals at some point next season. Hopefully the production from this season only continues to grow, to help solidify the secondary for several years to come.

Nevertheless, it is great to hear the surgery went well, and the recovery process will now begin.