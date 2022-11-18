Zac Taylor confirms the Bengals talked to Larry Ogunjobi about return before joining Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting set for the second matchup of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Sunday, the Bengals will be facing a key contributor from their 2021-22 team in Larry Ogunjobi.

The Bengals wanted to bring Ogunjobi back this offseason, but head coach Zac Taylor said things just didn’t work out.

“We all love Larry. This locker room, this coaching staff, this whole building had a lot of love for Larry. He’s playing at an incredibly high level. It’s not surprising to see.

“Sometimes, it just doesn’t always fit together. But trust me we talked to Larry. We really like Larry. And ultimately, he went to Pittsburgh.”

Last season, Ogunjobi recorded 49 tackles and seven sacks for the Bengals. So far, he is on pace for similar tackle production for the Steelers as he has 22 so far. However, he has just 0.5 sacks so far this season.

Ogunjobi signed a one-year deal with the Steelers meaning the Bengals could resume talks with him before 2023, but for now they will have to try and contain him on Sunday.