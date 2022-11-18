Bengals News (11/18): Bring on the battles

Bengals Facing NFL's Toughest Second-Half Schedule Flip - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Bengals Facing NFL's Toughest Second-Half Schedule Flip

Bengals Notes: Reader Return, Rookie QB Top Defense's priorities; Wintry Mixon

Off one of its best practices Thursday since coordinator Lou Anarumo arrived with head coach Zac Taylor four seasons ago, the Bengals defense flexed its muscles heading into Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Bengals’ Brian Callahan again raised as head coach candidate

More head coach hype for Brian Callahan.

Joe Mixon’s cold embrace, B.J. Hill’s grind, Steelers score: This Week in Bengals - The Athletic

Cincinnati's season looks very similar to this point last year, but they can forge an all new path starting Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Around the League

Bills cancel Friday's practice due to Buffalo snowstorm ahead of Browns game in Detroit

With a snowstorm hammering Buffalo, the Bills will forgo their final practice of the week as they prepare to face the Browns on Sunday. The team announced Friday's practice has been canceled due to weather, with players and coaches set to meet virtually.

Eagles add Ndamukong Suh to beef up defensive line

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Titans RB Derrick Henry on TD pass: 'I call myself the young Peyton Manning'

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry threw for a touchdown versus the Packers and called himself a "young Peyton Manning" after Thursday's win.

Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes blame for missed throws in loss to Titans

Aaron Rodgers was critical of himself for missing some key throws Thursday night, saying there's "not a lot of margin for error" for the Packers, who fell to 4-7.

Commanders sued for allegedly cheating fans out of ticket money

The D.C. attorney general has sued the Washington Commanders in civil court for allegedly cheating ticket holders out of thousands of dollars.