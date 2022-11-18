Bengals News (11/18): Bring on the battles

Bengals Facing NFL's Toughest Second-Half Schedule Flip - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More
Bengals Facing NFL's Toughest Second-Half Schedule Flip
Bengals Notes: Reader Return, Rookie QB Top Defense's priorities; Wintry Mixon
Off one of its best practices Thursday since coordinator Lou Anarumo arrived with head coach Zac Taylor four seasons ago, the Bengals defense flexed its muscles heading into Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.
Bengals’ Brian Callahan again raised as head coach candidate
More head coach hype for Brian Callahan.
Joe Mixon’s cold embrace, B.J. Hill’s grind, Steelers score: This Week in Bengals - The Athletic
Cincinnati's season looks very similar to this point last year, but they can forge an all new path starting Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Around the League
Bills cancel Friday's practice due to Buffalo snowstorm ahead of Browns game in Detroit
With a snowstorm hammering Buffalo, the Bills will forgo their final practice of the week as they prepare to face the Browns on Sunday. The team announced Friday's practice has been canceled due to weather, with players and coaches set to meet virtually.
Eagles add Ndamukong Suh to beef up defensive line
Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Titans RB Derrick Henry on TD pass: 'I call myself the young Peyton Manning'
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry threw for a touchdown versus the Packers and called himself a "young Peyton Manning" after Thursday's win.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes blame for missed throws in loss to Titans
Aaron Rodgers was critical of himself for missing some key throws Thursday night, saying there's "not a lot of margin for error" for the Packers, who fell to 4-7.
Commanders sued for allegedly cheating fans out of ticket money
The D.C. attorney general has sued the Washington Commanders in civil court for allegedly cheating ticket holders out of thousands of dollars.
Loading comments...